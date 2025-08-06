The new series of The Only Way Is Essex will feature "some of the most heartbreaking moments" in the show's history.

Dan Edgar stars on the ITV show

The long-running reality show will return on August 17, and an insider has given fans an insight into the cast getaway to Portugal.

The source told The Sun newspaper: "Ella [Rae-Wise] and Dan [Edgar] finally come face-to-face after her CBB stint, it's been an incredibly frosty few months and Dan has moved on, but Ella is keen to get some closure and wanted answers from Dan.

"The pair hashed things out and try to reach an agreement on how to move forward.

"Things also took a very emotional turn for Sammy and Elma.

"Their relationship was in tatters but they were desperate to find out what really went wrong.

"Sammy broke down in tears as he confessed what's really been going on and if he could see a way back for them.

"There are some very raw emotions, some of the most heartbreaking moments that have ever been aired."

Rebecca Kenny-Smith, the creative director of unscripted, objective entertainment at ITV, has promised that the new series will be "filled with iconic moments and explosive confrontations".

She said in a statement: "We’re thrilled that The Only Way Is Essex is celebrating a phenomenal 15 years on screen and to be marking this monumental milestone by returning to our roots of ITV2, with two episodes a week.

"This series is filled with iconic moments and explosive confrontations.

"It will also feature some of the rawest reality we have ever shot and there are heartbreaking moments, as our cast navigate the emotional fallout of their relationships and bravely share their vulnerabilities."

The Only Way Is Essex reverted to one episode per week back in 2018, but ITV bosses hope that the new approach will prove to be successful.

A source said: "ITV want to make a big splash with the show returning to its original home on ITV2 with the closure of ITVBe.

"It’s one of their flagship shows and it’s still one of ITVX’s most streamed shows with 66 million streams in the last 12 months alone.

"Bosses think it’s high time the show was reinstated to airing twice a week, just like it did in its original heyday."