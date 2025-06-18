Wayne Bridge feels "so much better about [himself]" following his £7,000 hair transplant as his thinning hair was ruining his self-confidence.

Wayne Bridge having his consultation at DHI Global

The 44-year-old retired footballer had 4,085 hairs implanted into the thinning areas of his scalp at DHI Global's London clinic in September 2024, and he decided to get cosmetic help as he was "always conscious" of his balding scalp and he would spend a lot of time and effort trying to hide his hair loss.

It takes "a year" for Wayne's new hair to fully grow, but the former Chelsea FC defender almost has a "full head of hair again" already.

Wayne - who is married to former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge - said: “It’s like I have got a full head of hair again and the transformation is pretty unbelievable.

“When I look at the before and after pictures it is pretty amazing and it has done so much for my self-confidence."

Wayne added: “I could see the benefits straight away, though it was not obvious to anyone who didn’t know me that I had had a hair transplant.

“It takes up to a year for all the new hair to fully grow back but, after nine months, my hair is as good as new and it will continue to grow back for a further three months and look even better.

"I wish I had got it done earlier in my hair loss because I feel so much better about myself."

Speaking about when he covered his bald patches, the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2016 campmate explained: “I used to move it around to cover it up. I didn’t get a lot of banter about it from mates because I was so good at hiding it.

“I work in the media and knew that I would really benefit from getting it sorted. You feel so much more confident when your hair looks good.

“It is so much thicker now and it takes me no time to get it sorted out. I jump out of the shower, use a bit of product and then I am out.

"I’m buzzing and it means I can wear my hair a lot shorter now. Lots of people who are thinning have asked me where I got it done and want to do the same.

“Before I was always conscious of how my hair looked and it used to take me a lot longer to get ready.”

The advanced Direct Hair Implantation technique - which sees doctors use a Choi implanter pen to "extract and implant follicles directly from the donor area into the area of hair loss" - was used and it put a limit on the downtime.

Wayne said: "I had the surgery in the morning and was back home later that day. I was so chilled during the surgery that I fell asleep.

“There was no swelling and I chilled for a couple of days at home while I recovered.

“After that, I was back to my normal routine of doing media work and looking after the family."

Wayne said his 36-year-old wife Frankie backed his decision to undergo a hair transplant.

He said: "So many men are getting help with their hair and it is really no big deal.

“I told Frankie what I was doing and she was really supportive. She said ‘go for it’ and supports anything that makes me feel better about myself.”

Wayne had the surgery in the UK and chose DHI Global after it was recommended by one of Wayne's celebrity pals.

He said: "I wanted the very best treatment in the world with the shortest downtime and that was always going to be DHI.

“You read about patients going abroad for hair transplants but that was never going to be an option for me.

“The best clinics in the world are here and it is reassuring to know that the team is in central London for the aftercare. Who wants to jump on a flight to check on their hair if something goes wrong?”

A DHI Global spokesperson said: “We increased the density in Wayne’s hair on his hairline and the top of his scalp.

"We have filled in the gaps to make him look younger and improve his body confidence.

“We treat a lot of high-profile patients such as Wayne who love to stay fit and look good.

"We are delighted that he is so happy with the results.”

