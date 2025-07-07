Wayne Rooney is set to become a regular pundit on Match of the Day.

The 39-year-old former footballer will be officially unveiled later this month after impressing during guest appearances on the BBC's football coverage.

Rooney's two-year contract with the BBC will see him contribute to the corporation's coverage of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada and he will form part of a new era for the long-running programme with the presenting trio of Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan taking over from Gary Lineker - who bowed out after 26 years as host at the end of last season.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Wayne is a natural broadcaster; he is warm, witty and and forensically knowledgable about all aspects of the game.

"He still has a deep love for football and also gets on well with everyone on both sides of the camera.

"He is eminently likeable, and has impressed on his outings to date - viewers have also really taken to him which has been clear from social media commentary.

"Wayne will be a key part of next year's World Cup coverage which is a massive coup, and will provide some much-needed expertise on Match of the Day in the wake of Gary's departure.

"Everyone, including Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski, is incredibly excited to get him on board. It's a great signing."

Rooney has been working as a TV pundit since being sacked as manager of Plymouth Argyle last December and suggested recently that he was happy being in the studio.

Speaking to talkSPORT last month, the former England captain said: "Obviously just doing some TV work at the minute, so that’s what I’m doing.

"I’m enjoying it. So, that’s where I’ll be."

Rooney revealed in January that he was not in a "massive rush" to return to management after being dismissed by Plymouth with the team at the bottom of the Championship.

The Manchester United great said: "I'm not in a massive rush to go back in – there's different things that I'm looking at to try and get involved with – unless something was absolutely the right to do.

"Every club I've been at, I've put myself in a really challenging situation. Sometimes you have got different ideas which you're trying to put across to the players, and maybe there's a bit of arrogance where you're thinking, 'This is the right way.' Having better players helps."