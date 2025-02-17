Samantha Barks has won 'The Masked Singer'

The 34-year-old actress had secretly been taking part in the ITV singing competition - in which celebrities conceal their identities behind extravagant costumes whilst they perform pop songs - as Puffer Fish and was crowned champion of the whole series on Saturday (15.02.25) evening.

Speaking to host Joel Dommett immediately after her victory, she said: "I feel like I've lived this double life because I've had these crazy experiences but nobody in my life knows [about] this, so I've loved it!

"I've had the best time, I really have.

"Underneath the mask, it's been hurting my cheeks because I've been smiling so hard! Thank you so much!"

Guest judge Danny Jones correctly guessed her identity, as did Davina McCall and Maya Jama, but Jonathan Ross thought it might be Nicole Scherzinger.

The West End star had performed the Britney Spears classic '...Baby One More Time'' during the final but gave a rendition of 'Dreamgirls' number 'One Night Only' after being unmasked.

Earlier in the show, Samantha had taken to the stage as Puffer Fish with McFly star Danny - who won the 2024 series of the show - as he dressed in his Piranha costume for a rendition of the Bonnie Tyler classic 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'.

Samantha found fame when she took part in the BBC's 'I'd Do Anything' in 2008 - which sought an actress to play Nancy in a revival of 'Oliver!' - and finished in third place behind Jessie Buckley and 'Coronation Street' star Jodie Prenger.

Shortly after that, she played Eponine in the London production of 'Les Miserables' before going on to reprise the role in the 2012 film, starring alongside A-listers such as Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne.

From 2021 until 2024, she starred as Elsa in the West End production of 'Frozen' and also featured as a judge on ITV's 'Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream' alongside Alan Carr, Amber Riley and Jessie Ware.

Just before Samantha's win, Grammy Award-winning star Gregory Porter was unmasked as Dressed Crab having finished as runner-up.

He said: "This was amazing. I'm not gonna lie, I have to get over a little bit of claustrophobia but who needs oxygen?"

Earlier in the show, he had performed with last year's contestant Keala Settle - who is known for starring in 'The Greatest Showman' - as she donned her Air Fryer costume once again for a rendition of 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'.