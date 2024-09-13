Jo Whiley "lost herself" during menopause admitting she felt "very weak" and "cried all the time".

Jo Whiley has opened up about going through the menopause

The 59-year-old BBC radio DJ has opened up about her experience revealing she felt overly-emotional and lost before she learned to manage her symptoms and took up weight training to make herself feel better.

She told Women's Health magazine: "I did go through a period of time when I felt like I was just a bit weak, but I think it’s probably when the menopause hit.

"When I was going through [it], I think the conversation wasn’t being had that vocally, like it wasn’t on social media with Davina [McCall] and her campaign [ to raise awareness of menopause issues] ...

"I really lost myself. I cried all the time. I mean, I cry a lot anyway, but I cried all the time. I just felt very weak."

Jo went on to explain she started going to the gym a lot and feeling "strong" helped her cope. She added: "Going to the gym and getting myself strong has played a really, really big part in helping me be the person I am today. It really saved me."

She explained she's not a huge fan of running, but she loves going to the gym and lifting weights has become her favourite exercise.

Jo said: "With running, I really have to make myself do it. But the gym. I love working out and doing weights".

The broadcaster insisted she has always led a fairly healthy lifestyle but she now makes sure she gets regular check-ups to take care of her health.

She added: "I’ve always been healthy, and so [there weren’t] any major lifestyle changes, but it was going and getting health checks [and] having a yearly MOT."