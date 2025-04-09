Colson Smith "will always miss" 'Coronation Street'.

Colson Smith has filmed his final scenes on Coronation Street

The 26-year-old actor has confirmed that he has filmed his final scenes as police officer Craig Tinker on the ITV soap after 14 years on the cobbles and reflected on bidding farewell to his "family" on the show.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' on Wednesday (09.04.25), Colson said: "I've been gone three weeks now, I'll always feel emotional.

"I will always miss the place. It was my home. It was my family. Those people, they helped me grow up."

However, Colson did express his excitement at having the chance to explore new opportunities away from Weatherfield.

He said: "It's very different having done something for 14 years to now know that you're not doing it anymore, and I'm excited to go out and have some fun.

"I'm excited, it feels like a new chapter of my life starting."

Smith finished third on 'Celebrity Big Brother' last year and revealed that he has given "plenty of advice" to his 'Corrie' co-star Jack P Shepherd – with whom he co-hosts the 'On The Sofa' podcast – as his stint in the house gets underway.

He said: "I've given him plenty of advice to be fair, the main one was to go in and enjoy yourself, because you only get to do a show like this once, so go and make the most of it.

"I did tell him to make sure he gets a bed, but he was the last into the bedroom so I don't think he's even listening."

Colson revealed last year that he was bitterly disappointed to be leaving 'Coronation Street' without having made it to 1,000 episodes as he had set the appearance target for himself.

Appearing on the 'On The Sofa' podcast, he shared: "They’ve said it’s 14 (years). Less than a thousand episodes though. That was my goal in life. I think I’m 150 off."

Colson also let slip that his on-screen farewell will not be taking place on the cobbles but inside Roy’s Rolls cafe.

Commenting on his goodbye, he added: "The big speech is on the street but I don’t think I’m on the street, I think I’m in Roy’s Rolls."