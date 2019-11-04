Will Bayley joined 'Strictly Come Dancing' to prove a point.

Will Bayley

The 31-year-old Paralympian - who was forced to withdraw from the competition after suffering a knee injury - battles with arthrogryposis in his limbs and joints and wanted to prove he could complete the latin and ballroom competition.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women (04.11.19), Will explained: "I'm quite fearless and I was just going for it, I wanted to prove to people that I could do it. I had that inside of me, I wanted to prove a point. So I jumped off the table and gave it everything I could and when I landed I just felt a pop."

Will was left gutted when he had to pull out the BBC One show, particularly because the previous week, he and his dance partner Janette Manrara had moved judges Motsi Mabuse and Alfonso Ribeiro to tears with their highest-scoring routine that was inspired by Will's life story.

Will added: "I achieved everything I wanted coming on to the show. When I was growing up I was always looking for someone with my disability to sort of look up to, not look up to, just someone to see doing things. With my condition it was all quite clinical stuff ... I wanted to see someone dancing or someone playing sport. I've had so many lovely emails, hopefully I've made some kind of difference."

The sports star previously admitted he is devastated to have to end his time on the show in this way.

In a statement, he said: "I'm gutted my 'Strictly' journey has had to come to an end. I've loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received. I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me, and giving me the confidence to believe in myself. The things we achieved, from our couple's choice dance, through to the lifts in our salsa, will stay with me forever. I've had the time of my life."