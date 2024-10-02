Will Best says that the tasks have "gone up a notch" on the new series of 'Big Brother'.

Will Best has promised harder tasks on the latest series of Big Brother

The reality show returned on ITV last year and Will, who is back as host alongside AJ Odudu for the latest run of the show that begins on Sunday (06.10.24) , claims that the production team have "raised the bar" in terms of the tasks that the housemates will have to complete.

Will told The Sun: "I’m excited about the tasks, I think the tasks this year, maybe some learning – not learning as that makes it sound like there were things that could have been better – as the tasks were phenomenal last series.

"But I’ve been speaking to a few members of the team and I think they’ve raised the bar even further this series.

"I think the tasks have been taken up a notch."

Will explained that he is hoping that the new tasks "generate a bit of conflict" between housemates.

He said: "In previous series, I liked some of the simple ones. I liked it when they sat in boxes and they just had to sit in a box.

"The simplicity of that but it worked really well. I liked Ignore the Obvious, when they were bringing external things into the house and they had to ignore it.

"And ones that helped generate a bit of conflict, that were challenging and played with the dynamics in the house, as well as being visually amusing."

Will is excited about meeting the housemates for the latest series as they bring a "unique feel" to every series of the show.

He said: "Meeting the new housemates and seeing if they will be as good as the last ones and seeing what unique flavour they’re going to bring. Every series of Big Brother has such a unique feel because the nature of the show and the nature of the social experiment just means that the alchemy of those 15 or 16, it’s their interactions together."