Will Mellor warned his mum about a "raunchy sex scene" in his upcoming drama.

Will Mellor is starring in the new drama The Teacher II

The 48-year-old actor has been paired up with former 'EastEnders' star Kara Tointon in the new drama 'The Teacher II', which follows on from the 2022 series that starred Sheridan Smith, but had to make sure his mother was aware before she watched it that a particularly graphic scene would be a part of it.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "There's lots of twists and turns. I had to warn my mum I have a raunchy sex scene.

"They have an intimacy coordi- nator on set to make everyone comfortable and she brought mints and chewing gum.

"Sex scenes are never sexy but we wanted to make this more passionate than usual.

"I only met Kara for the first time then we were naked."

The former 'Coronation Street' star will,be seen on screen in the drama at some point later this year.

In the original psychological thriller, Sheridan played the titular role of Jenna Garve, a schoolteacher accused of sleeping with a student.

However, she has no memory of the alleged incident as she was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Sheridan - who found fame alongside Will when they both played jobless twentysomethings on the hit sitcom 'Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps in the early 2000s - previously admitted she wanted viers to "doubt" her character as they watched the show.

She told Radio Times magazine: "I love playing people who are flawed and complex like Jenna. She's got a drink problem, she's lost her mum, she has a really strained relationship with her dad and she's just gone off the rails and lost herself a bit.