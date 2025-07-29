A much-loved Gogglebox duo have been axed from the hit Channel 4 show.

Couple Roisin Kelly, 26, and Joe Kyle, 28, "will miss" sitting on the sofa and reacting to trending TV shows and films, as the Studio Lambert-produced programme has dropped them from the season 26 line-up after they made their Gogglebox debut in 2022.

In a lengthy, heartfelt joint statement, which was posted on Roisin's TikTok account on Monday (28.07.25), Roisin and Joe said: "After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa Channel 4 have decided it's time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26.

"Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family.

"We couldn't be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching TV with you all on Friday nights!"

The fan-favourites - who live in Glasgow, Scotland - joked they proved to viewers that they did not need "subtitles" to understand them before praising their crew.

They continued: "It's been an honour to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don't actually need subtitles.

"A special shout out to our crew of past and present, Jason, Ayse, Rich, Eilish, Ewan, Evie, Steve, David, Stef, AJ and Odin. Also to Harriet for always answering the phone, anytime of the day or night.

"We have made friends for life and after filming every week for years you have become like our family! We could not have asked for better people to work with and we will miss you immensely. (sic)"

Roisin and Joe concluded their statement by expressing their heartfelt thanks for everyone who has watched and supported them over the years.

They said: "A huge thank you to everyone who has watched us, met us, and supported us during this experience, it for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"Time to watch tv in silence for a bit and put down the popcorn.

"Roisin and Joe x x x (sic)."

Channel 4 has not confirmed when the new season of Gogglebox will air, but the show is expected to return in September.