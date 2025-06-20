Winter Love Island winner Finley Tapp and his mystery girlfriend have bought a house.

Finley Tapp and his girlfriend in their new home / Credit: Instagram

The 25-year-old hunk - who met his ex-lover Paige Turley on the ITV1 reality show in 2020, but split in 2023 - shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday (19.06.25), of the pair looking excited as they made the joyous announcement.

Captioning the image of the smitten couple cuddling up to each other as she held the keys, on Instagram, Finley wrote: "We’re homeowners!!

"Today we picked up the keys to our little Victorian home!

"We cannot wait to get started with the renovations and make it our own!

"We couldn’t be happier."

Finley will keep his fans up to date on how they will renovate their property, via their new Instagram account @ourlittlevictorianx.

He added: "We’re going to be documenting our renovations over on @ourlittlevictorianx."

The couple went public with their romance on Instagram last summer, where he shared a cosy photo of him alongside his lover as they enjoyed a weekend away at the Stately Home Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire.

Since then, the former semi-pro footballer has shared plenty of loved-up photos of the pair, but he has yet to reveal the identity of the beauty.

Finley met his ex-girlfriend Paige on Love Island in 2020.

Three years after they won the show, they had an amicable break-up, as Paige later admitted the former couple "lost themselves in each other".

Finley and Paige reunited on MTV and Paramount+'s Celebrity Ex on the Beach in 2024, and people falsely speculated they faked their split, so they could appear on the reality TV show.

In an appearance on the Straight to the Comments podcast in 2024, host Josh Pieters asked Paige: "But hold on, did you fake your breakup with Mr. Finn Tapp?"

To which Paige replied: "No, I wish I did, to be honest – less traumatic!

"But like, this is what I don't understand. How they can write this kind of stuff, where are they getting it from?

"Why would somebody pretend to break up? I think people think we're together now, let me rest assure, we're not."