‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ is to premiere on the Disney Channel.

The sequel series to Disney’s original ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ show will launch on the network in October, and its first eight episodes will then be made available to stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the day after the showing.

After the network premiere two new episodes including a Halloween-themed episode will be aired back-to-back on 30 October – while starting from 8 November, episode premieres will move to Fridays, with two weekly episodes.

Actors Raven-Symoné, 38, and Danielle Fishel, 43, of ‘Girl Meets World’ fame are set to direct episodes in season one.

A promotional blurb for the new show says: “‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ follows an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brings Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realises he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities – and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

Along with David and Janice, the show also stars Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos – while original ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ cast member Selena Gomez will guest star in the first episode.

It’s written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who also serve as executive producers – along with producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Selena and David.

Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct several episodes.

Selena, 32, recently told Variety returning to the Wizarding series felt like she was going back to a family.

She added: “It felt like I was home again. I’m so happy I got to bring back this childhood gift that I was given to new little ones out there.”

The new ‘Wizards’ show will see the actress and singer reprising her role as Alex Russo, as well as serving as executive producer.