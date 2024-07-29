Helen Flanagan believes "women should uplift each other".

Helen Flanagan has hit back at her critics

The 33-year-old actress has hit back at an online troll who told Helen to stop pouting in her social media posts.

In an initial message, Helen said on Instagram: "Can't wait to get my Extentions back in tomorrow. Had a break for two weeks of them not in so I can do my hair ups, but feel so much better with my Extentions in and so much more confident x

"My hair is so thin, I so wish I had naturally thick hair x I don't know if having the kids so close together made my hair worse or if I get stressed x. (sic)"

Helen's Instagram post actually prompted a critical reaction from one follower.

She said: "I Like following you and your page, i just wonder why you have go constantly stick your lips out non-stop. You are pretty and great mum, but every picture and post is you with your mouth open showing your pout (sic)"

Helen - who is best known for playing Rosie Webster in 'Coronation Street' - then hit back, insisting that she's "naturally got big lips".

What's more, the soap star suggested that women should support one another, rather than being critical.

She said: "I've naturally got big lips and that's just my face x it shouldn't bother you that much x women should uplift each other x (sic)"

Despite this, Helen later confessed to having had some filler put in her top lip.

The actress explained: "I've had the smallest bit in my top lip to even out as my bottom lip is big. Why say it in such a catty way? What is wrong with women having lip filler anyway?"