Woody Cook has given an update on his parents Zoe Ball and Norman Cook's relationship

The 54-year-old broadcaster and the 61-year-old musician and DJ, also known as Fatboy Slim, divorced in 2020, but after speculation that the pair were back on after being spotted together recently, their 24-year-old son has shut down the rumours.

He told OK! magazine: "It’s pretty good, for a half-estranged family unit. Not a lot of turmoil at the moment. We are very excited, the four of us. Not that we are actually 'a family'. They are still very much not together.

"As much as the papers keep trying to insinuate they’re back together. Just to clarify that!"

Woody has recently received confirmation that he has ADHD - a neurodevelopmental condition that causes inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness - and he is thankful that his family is supporting him.

Woody - who also has a 15-year-old sister called Nelly - said: "I got the test. Turns out, I’ve got it. My whole life, I’ve struggled concentrating on things, to the detriment of my school and homework. I want to be the most productive I can be and sometimes my brain gets in the way.

"My family would accept me if I was anything. I think the more me and my sister discover about ourselves, the more my parents realise about themselves."

And Woody has revealed he, Zoe and Norman are "scared" of what Nelly will do for her career, and he reflected on how "glad" he was his parents protected him from showbusiness until he was 18.

He admitted: "The whole family’s scared of what Nelly will end up doing.

"She’s got a lot of possibilities.

"I’m so glad I was protected from everything until I was 18. I was out of the spotlight, just a normal kid.

"Children need a chance to grow up without all of that, otherwise it’s very hard to keep your head screwed on.

"Nelly is amazing and whatever she chooses to do, when she’s ready, I’m sure she’s going to be brilliant."