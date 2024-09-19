Gemma Collins turned down the chance to appear on 'The Traitors US'.

The 'TOWIE' legend has admitted she is open to offers for TV projects, but she wasn't able to take part in the American TV series - which is filmed at Ardross Castle, Scotland, the same location as UK series 'The Traitors' - because she had another commitment.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I got asked to do 'The Traitors' last series. But I couldn’t do it because I was working on something else.

"When it comes to TV shows, if they ring me and they say, 'Do you want to do this?' then I’ll either say yes or no.

"Whatever the universe is going to bring me ... it’s all good."

Gemma's comments come after a 'Celebrity Traitors' series was recently confirmed by the BBC, and the 43-year-old star hasn't ruled out the possibility of taking part.

She added: "I've got a few things in the pipeline."

Last month, Stephen Fry was linked to 'Celebrity Traitors', with the TV presenter thought to be at the top of presenter Claudia Winkleman's wish list.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on 'The Traitors' and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game.

"Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it.

"No contracts have been signed yet - but he told the show’s bosses to name a time and date and he’ll be there."

What's more, BBC bosses are also said to be keen to sign up comedian Rick Gervais.

A source explained: "The Beeb want the crème de la crème of stars for the celeb spin-off, and they ideally have to be incredibly smart, funny, and mischievous - and that’s Ricky in three words.

"Behind the scenes, big names have already expressed their interest in taking part from the moment it was revealed the new version of 'The Traitors' was being made.

"So Ricky will be in good company around the 'Traitors' table, but whether he takes part will probably depend on his hugely busy diary."

A third season of 'The Traitors' has been filmed and is due to air in January. A fourth series is also being planned alongside the celebrity version.