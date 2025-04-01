Martin Clunes has ruled out the prospect of a 'Men Behaving Badly' revival.

The 63-year-old actor starred alongside Neil Morrissey on the laddish sitcom that ran from 1992 until 1998 but doesn't think the pair's boozy characters Gary Strang and Tony Smart would be well-received by modern viewers.

Asked if the comedy could be made now, Martin – who is travelling around France with Neil for the UandGold series 'Neil and Martin's Bon Voyage' - told the Radio Times magazine: "The world has changed. Social media has made journalists of everyone – there's no nuance left, everything is polarised.

"Most of what we said was inappropriate, but it was funny because we'd said it. Whereas now, if you say something inappropriate, that's you finished, because this panel of judge-journalists on social media will have your guts for garters."

However, the 'Doc Martin' star still believes that risqué humour is alive and well as he highlighted examples such as comedian Ricky Gervais.

Clunes said: "Everything sort of survives, doesn't it, though?

"I mean, look at what Ricky Gervais does. We love that he pushes boundaries. But we were never like that. It was very gentle, 'Men Behaving Badly'.

Meanwhile, Neil revealed that he would be open to the comedy returning if writer Simon Nye came up with a good script.

The 62-year-old star said: "If Simon suddenly comes up with something that makes Martin and I go, 'You know what, he's done it again', then we would consider it."

'Men Behaving Badly' made household names of the pair – as well as co-stars Caroline Quentin and Leslie Ash – and Neil loved his experience working on the sitcom.

He said: "We were having a great time. It pushes you together, rather than separates you."

The pair's travelogue is currently airing on UandGold and Morrissey previously spoke of his joy at getting to venture around France with his friend.

The 'Line of Duty' actor said before the show's release: "It's fantastic we have this golden opportunity to reunite so I can introduce my pal Martin to all the things I love so much about France, along with some Gallic treasures I've always wanted to see.

"I've fallen in love with this country, its glorious food, its delicious wine, and knowing Martin has an EU passport, I'm fairly certain he'll be relocating here once I've finished with him."