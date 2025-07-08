Wynne Evans is opening his own restaurant with "MasterChef dishes on the menu".

Wynne Evans has unveiled his new project

The 53-year-old opera singer - who is best known for appearing in the GoCompare adverts - was kicked off the Strictly Come Dancing live tour after it emerged he had made a comment that was deemed sexually inappropriate during a photo call.

He was later axed by the BBC, who opted not to renew his one-year rolling BBC Radio Wales contract following a four-month investigation.

Taking to Instagram, Wynne has now announced his next venture as he referenced his Celebrity MasterChef victory in 2023.

He said: "Hello, Wynne here. This is my hometown of Carmarthen.

"It is ever-changing and one thing that is changing is the Welsh House. It’s going to become the Welsh House by Wynne.

“I promise you it will have MasterChef dishes on the menu, it’s going to have a fabulous warm welcome and I want you to come and see me, OK?

"It’s going to be the home of the radio show too. So I’ll see you soon. I’d better get cooking.”

It's reported he has "paid the Welsh House to take over their existing space".

A source added to The Sun newspaper: "It’s a prime location in the centre of Carmarthen.

“He is trying to capitalise on his MasterChef win apparently.”

Back in May, Wynne confirmed the BBC was not renewing his contract, but unveiled plans for his new radio show.

He wrote on Instagram: “But here's what I believe with everything I've got: what we built cannot end here. So - deep breath - here goes... We're getting the band back together.

“The Wynne Evans Show is coming back, live every day from 9am - 12pm on a new app, on Alexa and Google (we don't have to say 'smart speaker' anymore!) and at www.wynneevansshow.co.uk.

“This is our next adventure. And I need you more than ever. We will have great music, my question of the day, the mystery voice, your soundtrack stories and so much more, because we have each other again.”