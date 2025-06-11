Wynne Evans has got engaged.

The 53-year-old opera singer popped the question to girlfriend Liz Brookes over the weekend while they were on holiday in Morocco and he is feeling "a tiny bit smug" after she said yes.

Sharing photos from the proposal, Wynne wrote on Instagram: "Big news… I got engaged!

"This weekend in Morocco, somewhere between the couscous, the camels, and me limping around the souks like a man with no spatial awareness, I proposed to Liz — and she said yes! (No take-backs, I’ve checked.)

"She’s clever, she’s kind, she’s got excellent taste in men. Absolutely no idea how I pulled that off, but here we are!

"Feeling very lucky, very happy, and just a tiny bit smug."

The happy news comes after a tough few months for Wynne, after he was axed from the Strictly Come Dancing tour for making a sexually suggestive remark during a photocall and subsequently had the BBC confirm they wouldn't renew his rolling contract.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It has been a tumultuous six months for Wynne but Liz has been his absolute rock throughout.

"Finally some wonderful news for Wynne and his inner circle to celibate and everyone is chuffed for them both.

"He secretly bought an engagement ring and squirrelled it away for their holiday, and then popped the question over champagne.

"Liz has been incredible over the past few months, supporting him through thick and thin, and had his back throughout, but obviously Wynne is telling everyone she's a lucky girl!"

Wynne - who has two children with ex-wife Tanwen - revealed late last month that his BBC Radio Wales contract hadn't been used following a four-month investigation into the Strictly incident, for which he had previously apologised.

In a new video on Instagram, he said: “My beloved Wynners, From the very depths of my heart - thank you.

“These past few months, your love has been the light in my darkest days. Every message, every word of encouragement, every moment you stood by me has carried me through more than you could ever know.

“It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract so I won't be returning to my radio show. I'm gutted.

'That show wasn't just work - it was home. It was us. We laughed, we cried, we sang like nobody was listening. And somehow, through the airwaves, we became a family.”

A spokesperson for the BBC told MailOnline: “Wynne Evans is not under contract with the BBC. He is not returning to the mid-morning show on BBC Radio Wales and there are currently no plans to work with him.”

However, Wynne revealed plans for a new show, which will air on a new app and website.