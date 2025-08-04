Wynne Evans has split from his fiancee.

Wynne Evans has split from his fiance

The 53-year-old opera singer got engaged to Liz Brookes while on holiday in Morocco in June, but he has now appeared to confirm reports they have gone their separate ways, having also briefly split in January.

Wynne told his followers on Facebook Live: “I haven't felt this level headed for years, having been in a bad place or a relationship that is not healthy for me. It's now calm.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star is believed to have split from Liz "a few weeks ago" following a "big fallout".

An insider told MailOnline: “Wynne and Liz broke off their engagement a few weeks ago.

“The pressure of his new business ventures took its toll and they had a big fallout.

“Initially, there was a belief they would get back together when the ill-feeling died down, as they had split before and managed to patch things up.

“But with Wynne actively trying to date again and going public describing the relationship as 'not healthy', it's safe to say they've split from good this time.”

Wynne recently admitted he contemplated taking his own life as he sank into a deep depression following his Strictly Come Dancing scandal.

The radio presenter - who is best known for appearing in the GoCompare adverts - competed on the BBC Latin and ballroom show with Katya Jones last year and had been starring in the nationwide tour alongside his fellow contestants but he left the tour after making a comment that was deemed sexually inappropriate during a photo call and later also lost his show on BBC Radio Wales.

And he admitted the situation sent him to his "lowest ebb".

Appearing on This Morning, he said: "I’ve had clinical depression since 2016 and I want to talk about it today, because I want other people to find strength in that.

“It took me to the darkest spot in my life.

“I was at my lowest ebb; I wanted to end my life. I would have if I hadn’t been surrounded by people.

“I was under the crisis team for a month and they just look after you the whole time. My friends and my family and my girlfriend did a rota so that they could be with me 24 hours-a-day, sitting up with me, because it was just so relentless."

He claims he received no mental health support from the BBC in the last few months as he tried to come to terms with his situation.

He said: "I haven’t heard from them since I got suspended, personally. I don’t know, they’ve only spoken to my lawyers.

“I just think sometimes mental health is talked about, we have world mental health week, we have mental health day and all these initiatives but I fear sometimes it’s just lip service.

"I think we’ve become brilliant with equality, and opening access to people with abilities and disabilities but mental health is still a really grey area where we can say, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve got this policy in place, we’ve got that policy in place,’ but really you need to look after these people with mental health issues because in a flip of a light switch the light can go out."