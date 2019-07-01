Yewande Biala says it would be "very forced" if she and Arabella Chi developed a friendship following their 'Love Island' exits.

The 23-year-old scientist was dumped from the ITV2 dating show after Danny Williams chose the 28-year-old model over her, only for Arabella to be dumped days later, but Yewande insists it would not be "genuine" if they tried to become pals outside the villa.

She said: "No, I haven't spoken to her.

"I mean, like, she's a lovely girl and I didn't really get to know her in the villa because it's quite awkward getting to know someone who's trying to steal your man, so I didn't get to know her in the villa.

"Now we're out we don't really have that established friendship.

I just don't think it would be genuine if we had that friendship now.

"I think it would be very forced."

The pair came face-to-face in an awkward reunion on spin-off show 'Love Island: Aftersun' last night (30.06.19), but Arabella insists she has "no hard feelings" towards Yewande.

Speaking on the ITV2 show, she added: "I think it's so hard, in the real world, you would never be friends going for the same guy...but we're obviously going to have to be civil.

"I have no hard feelings towards [Yewande]."

Despite being dumped from the island, Yewande recently admitted she has no regrets over her three-week stint in the villa.

She said: "I think it was the right decision for me to go on 'Love Island'.

"What better way to break down your walls than to go on a love show that forces you to open up a little bit more. And that's what I did, [but] it did take me a while..."