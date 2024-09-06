Yvette Fielding "never" received an apology from the BBC over the way she was bullied on 'Blue Peter'.

The 55-year-old presenter was just a teenager when she landed a hosting job on the broadcaster's flagship children's programme and previously claimed that her boss Biddy Baxter would tell her she was "fat and useless" but insisted that the "abuse" only gave her the impetus to carry on in the world of showbiz.

She told The Sun: "They have never apologised to me. It doesn't bother me. I'm not bitter or unhappy about it. It was an experience.

"I went through it. And, you know, it gave me balls of steel to be able to carry on in this industry and to be able to start my own production company and with my husband.

"You have to be very strong to be able to be in this industry. You've got to have some guts."

The former Most Haunted' host - who has been married to Karl Beattie since 1999 and has William, 29, and 25-year-old Mary with him - previously told of how all she wanted to do was "please" her boss but the alleged behaviour of those above her left her a "shaking, gibbering wreck" live on air.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: "To me, the most important thing in a job was to please your boss and do the best that you can do. The problem was that I was trying to please my boss so much, but my boss seemed to be just incredibly cruel.

"I thought that I'd be doing OK and then I was told that I was useless.

"Absolutely useless, again and again and again. It was like every time I did what I thought was right, she’d come back and say something awful or she’d just berate me in front of other people."

She said: "You’ve got to be confident in front of eight million people twice a week and my confidence was just at an all-time low. I was a shaking, gibbering wreck."