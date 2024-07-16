Zara McDermott has broken her silence on Graziano Di Prima's 'Strictly Come Dancing' axing, admitting she didn't speak out previously because she was "scared about public backlash" and of her "future".

Zara McDermott breaks silence on Graziano Di Prima's Strictly axing

The 30-year-old professional dancer was axed by the BBC Latin and ballroom show last week amid reports of alleged misconduct relating to how he treated his 2023 partner Zara, who has now said she "wrestled with the fear of opening up" about her experience on the programme.

Zara has also told how she had a "very different" experience "inside the training room" compared to how it was working with her fellow contestants, and Zara claimed there are videos of "particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch".

She wrote on Instagram: "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports.

Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

"When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it. I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to worth with.

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud.

"This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries."

Zara concluded her post by thanking the BBC for their "swift action and incredibly high level of support".

She wrote: "I would like to thank the BBC and BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara. (sic)"

Last weekend, Graziano confirmed he had departed 'Strictly'.

He wrote on Instagram: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

The BBC didn't discuss the allegations against Graziano, but said they were aware of their duty of care.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

"While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."