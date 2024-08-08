Zara McDermott has "never been so excited" after her good pal Pete Wicks signed up for 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 27-year-old documentary-maker became the first-ever former 'Love Island' star to compete on the BBC Latin and ballroom series last year, and her appearance on the show recently hit the headlines again after her professional partner Graziano Di Prima was axed from 'Strictly', amid reports of alleged misconduct relating to how he treated her.

Despite that, Zara cannot wait to see 'TOWIE' star Pete - who is best friends with her boyfriend, 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner Sam Thompson - compete on the programme.

After Pete was confirmed to be taking part in the show, Zara wrote on her Instagram Stories: "I've never been so excited. Love you @p_wicks01"

Earlier this week, Pete became the seventh contestant announced for this year's 'Strictly', just minutes after former 'Love Island' star Tasha Ghouri was confirmed for the upcoming 22nd series.

Pete admitted on 'KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri' that the prospect of strutting his stuff on the ballroom floor is "absolutely terrifying", but he's excited to give it a go.

He added in a statement: "Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying.

"But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in."

Graziano recently shared his "regrets" about his time on 'Strictly' in a candid post on Instagram.

He wrote: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from 'Strictly'.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

Zara also posted about her experience on the show, writing: "When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true.

"I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that 'Strictly' was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.

"I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took. And so much of my 'Strictly' experience was everything I could have dreamt of...

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."