Zara McDermott is to present a new documentary series about the impact of stalking.

The former 'Love Island' star will be spending time with victims and following how they report their experiences to the police in a new programme that has been commissioned for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Zara said: "I, like many others, know people who have been affected by stalking. I really want to witness the real impact of stalking on people's lives as they deal with the stress, fear and process of reporting these crimes."

The 27-year-old TV star, who has fronted a number of documentaries for the channel, continued: "I want to look at what can be done to support them and bring their stalkers to justice."

Zara appeared on the popular BBC series 'Strictly Come Dancing' last year but her professional partner Graziano Di Prima was later axed from the show after allegations of misconduct relating to how he treated her during rehearsals.

She said at the time that she was reluctant to speak out because she was "scared about the public backlash" but acknowledged that there were videos of "particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch".

McDermott wrote on Instagram in July: "Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

"But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud.

"This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries."