Zara McDermott taking social media break

Zara McDermott is taking a break from “negative” social media.

The 28-year-old reality TV star and documentary maker – who started dating One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, 33, in March – revealed she has stepped back from social media in recent times as she works on being “more present” in her own life.

She posted: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who messaged me with regards to the story I posted the other day. If you didn't see it; I spoke about developing my next documentary and how I've been thinking of how to create a project about domestic abuse, coercive control and tech abuse'.

“I had thousands of message and I'm still going through them, but I wanted to say the biggest thank you ever. It's so nice speaking to you all because I've definitely taken a bit of a step back from socials to focus on my documentaries and other work / just focusing on being more present recently.

“Social media feels quite heavy and a negative space sometimes... so to be able to feel like we can work together to do something super positive is a great feeling. thank you again. forever grateful to all of you who continue to support the work i do. it really means SO much.”

Zara split from her boyfriend of five years, Sam Thompson, 32, in January and he recently spoke about his “difficult” start to the year and how his recent Soccer Aid charity trek helped him to cope.

Speaking on his podcast, ‘Staying Relevant’, he explained: “I have never been so low but also so high at the same time... One of the things that I will say is that mentally I don't think there was a better time for me to do that.

“I left a lot of the year that I've had on that road, and I didn't speak for an hour and a half. I was riding the bike while crying for an hour and a half just tears streaming down my face just riding like I have never ridden before.

“I have never felt so emotionally depleted but also at peace.”