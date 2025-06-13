Zoe Ball is to present a new TV show with her dad and son.

Zoe Ball is set to work with her family

The former BBC Radio 2 presenter's father Johnny Ball has created a new factual series about maths and the ex-Play School host claimed he, Zoe, and his grandson Woody Cook - whose father is Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim - turned down the chance to appear as a trio on Celebrity Race Across The World in order to focus on the programme.

The 84-year-old star's show will tell the story of "the history of maths" across three different generations and is based on the first six chapters of his book Wonders Beyond Numbers.

He told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “The material can be honed down to the essentials, so that anyone could present it in a light and transparent way.

“This is why I believe myself, Zoe and my grandson Woody could add all what each age group requires to make it a fascinating and revealing series.”

Johnny admitted having Zoe on board would be a "big pull" for TV bosses so he hopes the series can get commissioned.

Woody, 24, recently admitted he and his parents are "scared" of his 15-year-old sister Nelly's plans for the future but he is "glad" his famous mum and dad protected him from showbusiness until he was 18.

He admitted to OK! magazine: "The whole family’s scared of what Nelly will end up doing.

"She’s got a lot of possibilities.

"I’m so glad I was protected from everything until I was 18. I was out of the spotlight, just a normal kid.

"Children need a chance to grow up without all of that, otherwise it’s very hard to keep your head screwed on.

"Nelly is amazing and whatever she chooses to do, when she’s ready, I’m sure she’s going to be brilliant."

Woody has recently received confirmation that he has ADHD - a neurodevelopmental condition that causes inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness - and he is thankful that his family is supporting him.

He said: "I got the test. Turns out, I’ve got it. My whole life, I’ve struggled concentrating on things, to the detriment of my school and homework. I want to be the most productive I can be and sometimes my brain gets in the way.

"My family would accept me if I was anything. I think the more me and my sister discover about ourselves, the more my parents realise about themselves."