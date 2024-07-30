Zoe Ball and her son Woody Cook are reportedly in talks for their own show.

Zoe Ball and her son Woody Cook want to land their own show together

The 53-year-old BBC Radio 2 DJ and her 23-year-old TV star offspring - whose dad is DJ Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, 60 - have already won over audiences with their five appearances on 'Celebrity Gogglebox' and are keen to work together again, away from the sofa.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “Zoe and Woody are in big demand and they would like to work on new projects together.

“A mother and son presenting team is fairly rare on British television so they can bring something different.

“They’re bang up for it.”

The parent-child duo has been a huge success for 'The Chase' host Bradley Walsh, 64, and his son Barney, 26, who became the co-hosts of the 'Gladiators' revival on the BBC after starring in 'Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad' together, in which they travel to various countries in an RV as the latter surprises his dad with terrifying challenges.

Woody told the newspaper: “Me and my mum keep being pitched for really cool stuff. The industry is so hard, but we’ll get there. I’m excited for whatever we end up landing on.”

The star - who has already competed on 'The Circle' - wants to avoid any accusations of nepotism and won't sign up for major reality shows until he's made a name for himself.

He said: “Things like Strictly and Big Brother I would love to do but only once I’m known for making something, music or festivals.

“I don’t want to be the guy from the celeb circuit. At the moment it would put me in danger of being ‘someone’s son’, rather than standing on my own two feet.”