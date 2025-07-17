Zoe Ball suffers from "really bad social anxiety".

Zoe Ball suffers from social anxiety

The 54-year-old broadcaster has confessed she used her previous job hosting BBC Radio 2's breakfast show as an excuse to get out of going to events that made her feel uncomfortable, but she's struggled to talk her way out of unwanted commitments since she quit the role last year.

Speaking on her Dig It podcast, Zoe explained: "I have really bad social anxiety. My brother has it too.

"And so whenever there's an event coming up, be it Glastonbury or a wedding or a party, I'm always slightly in the back of my head trying to think of an excuse of not being able to go, which my old job was a great excuse, and I used it for years.

"And now I don't have that job anymore. I can't use it as an excuse. Oh I've got to have an early night."

Zoe added of her struggle: "I am really bad at small talk. It makes my skin crawl. I have had to reverse myself out of conversations when I have said something so weird.

"So it's people's little kids. I'm like, yep, great, I'll go look off to the little kids, because then I don't have to talk to adults.

"I am like: 'Let me go and sort the ice out. Let me lay out the salads. Give me something to do'."

Zoe left the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show in December after previously taking over the morning shift from Chris Evans back in 2019, but she didn't walk away from the station completely.

She was later announced as the host of a new Saturday afternoon show as well as presenting a number of specials, including a celebration of the life of Elaine Page.

Zoe previously insisted she was stepping away from the breakfast show to "focus on family".

Speaking on air in November, she said: "After six incredible years on the 'Radio 2 Breakfast Show', it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family.

"It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year.

"Huge thanks go to my awesome team on the show, Tina, Mike and Richie, and of course our listeners, with whom I’ve shared some of life’s highs and lows, the good, the bad and the daft times.

"My last show will be on Friday December 20, just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans."