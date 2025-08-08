Zoe Ball was left in tears after her car was broken into while she was making an appearance on TV.

The 54-year-old radio star was in London for an appearance on BBC series The One Show and when she went back to her vehicle, she discovered the front window had been smashed and her bag had been taken from the front seat.

During an appearance on her Dig It podcast, Zoe explained: "Someone had smashed the front window of my car, that's never happened to me before.

"I got in and I had a massive cry. It was good, I love a big blub. The ones where you wake up in the morning and your face is a bit swollen and you're like: 'Well, I'm glad I got that out' ...

"Do you know what I did? I did a stupid thing, I was so busy running into The One Show with my suits and my bag and everything.

"And we were going to do a picture with our Spotify picture [team], which was amazing, and I left a bag on the front seat. Big no, no in London, idiot. Luckily, nothing in it except my diary."

Zoe needed to drive from London back to her home in Brighton so she grabbed an old festival poncho from the car and used it to cover the broken window and close the door.

Zoe added: "I wrapped it around the smashed door [and] slammed it tight and was like: 'Right, okay, I'm probably going to have to drive from London to Brighton at 30 miles an hour' ...

"I'm not very practical. Sometimes when things like that happen, I'm like: 'Right, oh yes, what do I do? I don't have any masking tape'. Anyway, they didn't get anything valuable, so it was fine."

It comes after Zoe recently admitted she suffers from "really bad social anxiety".

She confessed she used her previous job hosting BBC Radio 2's breakfast show as an excuse to get out of going to events that made her feel uncomfortable, but she's struggled to talk her way out of unwanted commitments since she quit the role last year.

Speaking on her Dig It podcast, Zoe explained: "I have really bad social anxiety. My brother has it too. "And so whenever there's an event coming up, be it Glastonbury or a wedding or a party, I'm always slightly in the back of my head trying to think of an excuse of not being able to go, which my old job was a great excuse, and I used it for years.

"And now I don't have that job anymore. I can't use it as an excuse. Oh I've got to have an early night."

Zoe added of her struggle: "I am really bad at small talk. It makes my skin crawl. I have had to reverse myself out of conversations when I have said something so weird.

"So it's people's little kids. I'm like, yep, great, I'll go look off to the little kids, because then I don't have to talk to adults. "I am like: 'Let me go and sort the ice out. Let me lay out the salads. Give me something to do'."