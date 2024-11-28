Zoe Ball is reportedly planning to go "back to her TV roots" after leaving BBC Radio 2.

Zoe Ball is reportedly looking at making a proper TV comeback

The 54-year-old star recently announced she was stepping down from the 'Breakfast Show', and after appearing on the likes of 'Celebrity Gogglebox', 'The Masked Dancer' and talent contest 'Mamma Mia!' in recent years, it's said she's keen to explore more presenting roles.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The ‘life’s too short’ mantra she seems to be adopting doesn’t just extend to leaving the gruelling job of doing the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it now includes looking at going back to her TV roots.

“After all, she sees her contemporaries like Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly, and Davina McCall appearing on prime-time shows.

"It seems there’s never been a better time to be a fifty-something woman in TV presenting, and Zoe already brings with her a huge following.”

She initially rose to fame fronting the likes of 'Live and Kicking' and 'Top of the Pops'.

Her son Woody, who turns 24 next month, appears with her on 'Celebrity Gogglebox' and he recently admitted he'd love to work with his mother more in the future.

He said: "Me and my mum keep being pitched for really cool stuff. The industry is so hard, but we’ll get there. I’m excited for whatever we end up landing on.”

Last week, Zoe revealed she was leaving the 'BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show' after six years to "focus on family".

She told her listeners: "It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year.

"Huge thanks go to my awesome team on the show, Tina, Mike and Richie, and of course our listeners, with whom I’ve shared some of life’s highs and lows, the good, the bad and the daft times.

"My last show will be on Friday December 20, just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans."

Zoe insisted she won't be gone "entirely" from the network, with some news coming in 2025.

She added: "While I’m stepping away from the Breakfast Show, I’m not disappearing entirely – I’ll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year.

"I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”