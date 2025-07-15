As one of the UK’s most recognisable celebrity speakers, Georgia Toffolo has seamlessly transitioned from TV fame to entrepreneurial success. Best known for her appearances on Made in Chelsea and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, “Toff” has since carved out a serious role in business with the launch of her own dog food brand, Wild Pack.

Her journey from the red carpet to boardroom has not been without challenges—but it’s one that showcases resilience, authenticity and a commitment to building something meaningful. Georgia’s growing presence as a founder and talent manager reflects a new generation of businesswomen rewriting the rules.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Georgia opens up about navigating brand trust, learning through hard graft, and why women should feel empowered to take ownership of their ventures—even when the odds are stacked against them

Q: From reality TV to the founder of Wild Pack—what lessons has the business world taught you that surprised you most?

Georgia Toffolo: “My venture into business has taught me that actually success is no fluke in business. It isn't easy. It's incredibly hard. And you look at people that create great things and often they make it look as though it's been seamless, with no bumps in the road and maybe they've had a bit of luck on their hands.

“But actually, what I've realised after sort of setting up two businesses, the hard graft is really necessary. And if you decide to cut corners, as I have done in the past—I think all business owners have—often it can actually slow down your progress.

“Venturing into business for me, after quite a big public career in showbiz and television, has sort of made me think that I have a lot of admiration for people that do take that plunge. Because being at the helm of a business is not easy. It's incredibly stressful and there's a lot of... well, I sometimes feel as though the weight of the world is on my shoulders.

“But what I will say is, is that if you do keep up the crusade that you're on, and you have an amazing business that you believe in, and you hustle and you don't stop and you keep going—even when you get no repeatedly—it is possible to create great things. But my sort of big revelation has been that it isn't simple. It's not easy. And there's a reason why not everyone does it.”

Q: For women considering launching a venture, what strategic and personal advice would you offer from your own journey?

Georgia Toffolo: “Mine would be: study the sector first. I think all sectors are sort of cyclical, and there can be sectors that are really ripe for disruption. There can be sectors that are full to the brim of private equity money. Be canny about that.

“And then, obviously, alongside that, you've just got to know and be passionate about every ounce of what you're trying to do and what you're trying to create. I would also say to people: don't be scared to outsource if you are not the expert in that field.

“And I think, as founders, we sort of think we can do everything. We must be the jack of all trades. We're in that scrappy startup mentality where we are head of accounts, marketing, social media, you name it.

“But actually, there's something quite cool about finding someone that's better than you at something and bringing them onto your team. Because I think that collaborative effort—you can get from A to B a lot quicker.

“And I think, as a leader, sort of saying that, yeah, I'm good at most things, but actually this, you're better than me—I think that sort of relinquishing of power and giving it to someone else, I think makes people feel like they're so with you on the journey.

“And I think when you've got a team that will back you to the end of the earth, but they also know that you will back them, I think you can create something really special.”

Georgia Toffolo: “I would like to think I've always been militant with who I partner with from a brand perspective for me personally. And that's sort of why I set up my talent management agency five years ago—because it gives me that complete autonomy. But since launching my dog food business, this has never been more important.

“Because if my customers of Wild Pack see me working with someone that they might not trust, I don't think that reflects very well upon me—but also my businesses now.

“So, I'm really cutthroat. You know, if I don't use a brand, if I don't love a brand, if I don't trust the brand and every part of its process, then I just won't work with them. It's a simple no-brainer. But what's amazing is that I own 100%, and I'm at the helm of my talent management agency that represents me.

“So, I sort of have the final say—even if I have one of my talent managers saying, “You know, this is a brilliant brand partnership, the money is very good.” It's a wonderful luxury to be able to say, “No, that's it. It's final. They don't align with us,” and that's the end of it.

“Tricky sometimes to say no to the money, but in the long run, it's definitely the right thing to do.”

Q: As a public figure turned entrepreneur, have you faced unexpected challenges in earning consumer trust?

Georgia Toffolo: “The thing that shocked me the most since founding the businesses has been a really unexpected one. I quite naively thought that my public persona and my millions of followers would be incredibly beneficial. Now, they are 90% of the time—but there's a 10% sort of takeaway that actually people have a bit of hesitancy.

“They look at me and they think, “Well, she's good at sort of being funny on the telly. She's very good at entertaining us on social media. Oh, she was on Made in Chelsea years ago. She won the jungle. She couldn't possibly be the person that I should be trusting to buy my dog food from.” And that hesitancy of trust has been so unexpected for me.

“And I have to work really hard to make sure that my customers—and particularly, you know, the dog owners for my dog food business—trust what I'm saying. And actually, some of the television and brand partnerships that I've done previously can work against me on that.

“So, I hope that sort of all of the work that I've done over the past few years in gaining that trust with my customers is paying off. But I didn't expect that that hesitancy and that automatic lack of trust, because of my television background, to be a bit of a block for the business.

“But I really sort of do a deep delve with all my customers. And it's something that comes back: “Why should we trust you to tell me what dog food I should buy?” It's just quite interesting.”

This exclusive interview with Georgia Toffolo was conducted by Megan Lupton of The Motivational Speakers Agency.

