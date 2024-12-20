The 60-year-old actor reprises his role as DI Geordie Keating as the ITV drama returns for a new series in the New Year and plans to remain in the series for several years to come.

Robson Green

Robson is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I never get itchy feet because I'm at a stage in my life where I want to work with people who make me genuinely happy, in front of the lens and behind it.

"I'm not chasing awards. I'm not chasing fame. I'm just being present in a very enjoyable and healthy environment, and that's what 'Grantchester' is.

"It's one of the nicest jobs I have ever done in my career."

Robson has a new co-star in the form of Rishi Nair – who plays vicar Alphy Kotteram – and the actor explained that his alter ego forms an uneasy alliance because he is anti-police.

Rishi told RadioTimes.com: "He is anti-police. He has this kind of perception about the institution. Growing up as a brown man in the '40s and '50s in Britain, his experience with the police would have been very different to the previous two vicars.

"So, he has this kind of perception about them, and he has this personality trait that anyone that abuses their power, or anyone in a position of power that abuses that, he always stands up to that morally.

"And obviously Geordie's first interaction with Alphy is when he's come to arrest him. He thinks that he's broken into the vicarage and he's stealing."

The 33-year-old star added: "So he immediately puts Geordie in that box of police institution that he's grown up around, and that's why their relationship is really rocky to begin with."