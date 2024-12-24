Sophie Habboo predicts that her husband Jamie Laing will be the worst birthing partner.

Sophie Habboo on childbirth

The 30-year-old star tied the knot with her 'Made in Chelsea' co-star last year, and while discussing giving birth, Sophie suggested Jamie, 36, will be so anxiety-ridden about her pushing too hard, he will make it all about his own trauma.

Speaking on their 'NewlyWeds' podcast, Jamie confessed: "I'm going to hate it. I really don't think I am going to handle you being in pain."

Sophie suggested: "I might have someone else in the room."

Jamie asked: "Who?"

Sophie responded: "Like my mum."

Asked "why won't you have me at the birth of our child" by her spouse, she replied: "I think you will have to have a Xanax at that point, or something, because your anxiety will freak me through the roof."

Sophie can imagine her other half relaying the birth of their child from his own "traumatic experience".

She went on: "You will definitely be like, 'We are never doing that again.' Because you found it so traumatic.

"And you will tell my birthing story to everyone for sure.

"They will be like, 'How was the birth?' and then you will have said it from your perspective, 'It was so hard for me and then this happened, and I was there for days.'"

Jamie said: "I can picture it now. You are going to have your feet in the stirrups like that and you are going to pushing and panicking and looking at me for help.

"You are going to be looking at me for help because you'll think I'll be able to solve it."

She quipped: "I am going to get that blonde wig and rip it so hard.”

Sophie reckons Jamie will dial up his stepfather to ask for his advice or request a Zoom call with a specialist.

She went on: "I know what you will actually be doing, can I say, I'll be pushing and you will be like, 'Oh my God, this is so painful' and you will be like, 'Right, OK, bear with me.' And you will go out and call Jonathan Baines, your stepfather, and be like, 'Mummy, I need to know, Sophie is in pain while pushing, is that OK?'

"I will be like, 'Get f****** here."