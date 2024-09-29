The Story Line

In the dead of night, Danny Deacon rushes to his daughter’s bedside where he finds her lying in a coma following a street robbery. Desperate for answers, he discovers the Police know exactly who carried out the attack, but they can't arrest them due to lack of evidence.

THE ONLY SOLUTION IS TO TAKE THE LAW INTO HIS OWN HANDS.

The line between justice and revenge becomes blurred as Danny races against time to hunt down his daughter’s attackers before his own murky past catches up with him.

The book a crime thriller set in London in 2010 follows an ex-member of an IPEF Assassination Squad, Danny Deacon, as he seeks revenge on a gang who mugged his daughter.

Competition

We in conjuction with The Book Guild Ltd we are offering a lucky reader the opportunity to win a copy of this soul searching and entralling novel.

All you need to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question

In when is the Vigilante set?

A. 1990

B. 2010

C. 2020

Complete and submit the entry form - GOOD LUCK

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

Closing Date : 25th October 2024