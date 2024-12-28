The Book

'Lyttleton Siren'

A fast-paced thriller, set on the English South Coast in the 1980s, following the terrible aftermath of a fatal hit and run. Perfect for fans of Lee Child, Freida McFadden and Mick Herron.

Christmas 1981, locked in a winter freeze, the peace and good will of Lyttleton are shattered by a fatal hit-and-run.

In the aftermath, as the year of the Falklands War takes its toll, the lives of the driver, bereaved mother and teenage witness unravel to reveal dark family secrets and a community in trauma.

Told in three distinct voices, Lyttleton Siren is a powerful story of guilt, grief, and coming-of-age.

Question

In what year did the fatal hit and run happen in Lyttleton?

A Christmas 1969

B. Christmas 1981

C. Christmas 1992

Closing Date : 24th January 2025