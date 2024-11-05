The West End’s longest-running pantomime returns to the East End’s legendary Wilton’s Music Hall, due to popular demand.

Potted Panto

The Olivier Award-nominated festive celebration Potted Panto brings you seven classic pantomimes in 80 hilarious minutes!

“A hoot of a show… Huge fun.” **** Evening Standard

This quickfire comedic tour of the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the world of pantomime is guaranteed to draw a smile from even the biggest Grinch.

From rubbing Aladdin’s lamp to roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington’s London and making sure that Cinderella gets to the Ball, Potted Panto has it all. It’s unmissable fun, whether you’re six or 106.

“A blast of exuberant festive nonsense” **** The Financial Times

Potted Panto will be playing at Wilton’s Music Hall from 4 December to 4 January 2025. Tickets from just £15 - Book now!

Competition

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to this ultimate fun Panto all you need to do is answer the following question, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question:

Which is the legendary East End venue is is Potted Panto returning to this year?

A. Hackney Empire

B. Wilton's Music Hall

C. The Arcola Theatre

Terms and Conditions:

One winner will receive four tickets (minimum one adult) valid for all performances from 4 - 20 December 2024, subject to availability. No cash alternative. Travel not included.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

Closing Date : 30th November 2024