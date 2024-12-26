The Book

Meeting With Mozart

A unique novella inspired by Mozart. It follows Horace, a retired opera director, who engages with a group of Mozart enthusiasts to help them discover his idol’s profound contribution to humanity – love. Over a year, members share their passion for Mozart's life and work, guided by Horace's infectious love for the composer. Meetings with Mozart has a dual narrative that runs concurrently between 18th century and modern day.

Mozart's genius, fiery energy, wonderful sense of fun and extraordinary musical output make for a fascinating life story. Meetings with Mozart taps into that with a parallel modern story focusing on Mozart's own credo: ‘Neither a lofty degree of intelligence, nor imagination, nor both together, go to the making of genius. Love, Love, Love. That is the soul of genius.’

Horace, a retired opera director, engages with a group of Mozart enthusiasts to help them discover his idol’s profound contribution to humanity – love.

Set in eastern South Africa, with its lush midlands, soaring mountains and arid bushveld, Meetings with Mozart vividly evokes the sense of time and place of its milieu: the fragrance of its flora, the music of its birdcalls, the torrential storms of its summers. The narrative interweaves the high – and the low – points of Mozart’s life and his music genius, with the lives of present-day characters.

