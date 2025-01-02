Here is your chance to win a copy of author Stuart Blackburns latest novel a thriller laced with radical politics, divided loyalties, and personal tragedies, a story of love, loss, and survival.

Luck Of The Draw by Stuart Blackburn

Luck of the Draw follows Stephen, a young man whose story begins with evading the Vietnam War draft and feeling to California.

It’s 1969 - Stephen plans to attend Harvard Law School are derailed by the Vietnam War draft lottery. Faced with the prospect of being sent to fight in Southeast Asia, he evades military service by fleeing to California.

Arrested at an anti-war protest, Stephen flees again, this time to a commune in northern California. There, he falls in love with Sharon, the leader of an underground radical group. Under Sharon’s influence, Stephen plants a bomb that accidentally claims a life.

Escaping from the FBI, he heads to Canada with his newborn daughter, Rosie, after Sharon decides to stay behind.

As Rosie grows up, Stephen conceals the truth about their past. Many years later, Rosie uncovers the truth and sets out to find her mother.

With the FBI closing in, Rosie loses her father and is left to navigate an uncertain future.

Luck of the Draw is a thriller laced with radical politics, divided loyalties, and personal tragedies. Ultimately, it is a story of love, loss, and survival.

The Competition

prize provider

To be in with a chance to win a copy of Luck Of The Draw all you need to do is answer the the question below then complete and submit the attached entry form.

GOOD LUCK

Question

In the book Luck Of The Draw Stephen and Sharon have a daughter together, what was her name ?

A. Daisy

B. Rosie

C. Buttercup

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk



Tagged in Competition

Closing Date : 22nd January 2025