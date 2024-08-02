Gillian Anderson is returning to Northern Ireland to make another gritty drama after shooting serial killer drama ‘The Fall’ in the province.

‘The X-Files’ actress, 55, starred alongside Jamie Dornan, 42, in the BBC’s grisly Belfast-based murder show – which aired between 2013 and 2016 – and is now going back to the city to film a dramatisation of ‘Trespasses’.

It’s an adaptation of Northern Irish writer Louise Kennedy’s book, which Channel 4 bought to make into a four-part series.

Gillan – who will also be credited as an executive producer on the project – said she was delighted to be asked to play Gina, the mother of character Cushla – a young woman whose hopes and dreams have been ground down by the realities of daily existence.

She said: “I fell in love with Louise’s stunning book when I read it in proof. I was immediately drawn to the tragi-comic creation that is Gina and couldn’t resist when Louise asked me to play her.

“Reading (screenwriter) Ailbhe (Keoghan)’s brilliant scripts confirmed how vividly this story could translate to screen and with (director) Dawn (Shadforth) at the helm and (actors) Lola (Petticrew) and Tom (Cullen) alongside, I’m delighted to be part of the ‘Trespasses’ family.”

The drama is being made in conjunction with BAFTA award-winning and double Oscar-nominated Wildgaze Films, which was behind ‘Brooklyn’ and ‘An Education’.

Writer Louise’s debut novel was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction, and Lola, 28, will play Cushla, while Gillian’s co-star Tom, 39, is portraying barrister Michael.

Set in 1975 as the Troubles were still raging in Northern Ireland, ‘Trespasses’ is based in a town just outside Belfast and features Catholic schoolteacher Cushla’s difficult relationship with Protestant lawyer Michael – who often defends IRA suspects.

Louise said: “From Ailbhe Keogan’s ear perfect, sexy script to director

Dawn Shadforth’s gorgeously melancholic aesthetic vision, exceptional care has been taken to bring an authentic and beautiful version of my book to the small screen. I honestly could not have asked for more.”