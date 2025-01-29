Gen Z are bigger believers in God than their elders.

Gen Z are turning to spirituality

The study of 10,000 people found that the group (people born between 1995 and 2012) are increasingly turning to spirituality to help them cope in an ever-complex world.

While 82 per cent of Gen Z describe themselves as spiritual and believe in things beyond the physical world, this falls to 65 per cent of Gen X (born from 1965 to 1979) and 63 per cent of Boomers (born between 1946 and 1954).

Youngsters are far more likely to believe God is the best explanation for how the world began (25 per cent to 18 per cent of all Brits).

And the younger generation is also more likely to believe in the afterlife compared to the average adult (24 per cent to 21 per cent).

Christopher Gasson, who commissioned the survey to mark the release of his book ‘The Devils’ Gospels: Finding God in Four Great Atheist Books’ is "gobsmacked" by the findings but sounded a warning to religious leaders.

He said: "God is supposed to be on the way out of Britain, but the survey says he – or she – is making a comeback.

"I imagine many church leaders will be rubbing their hands thinking this is the answer to their prayers but unfortunately for them, it isn’t.

"It is more of an order from on high to go back to the vestry for a rethink.

"Whatever the survey might say about young people being more spiritual and religious than old people, it is equally clear that they are put off by established religion."