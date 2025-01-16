A metal detectorist has bagged £50,000.

A metal detectorist has won £50,000 from a £4 bet

Paul Collingwood, 73, has been hunting for treasure for years, but it was a £4 bet at a Betfred branch in County Durham that helped him strike gold.

He opted for four numbers - 13 for his birthday and 19, 30 and 41 that were chosen at random.

After his success on New York Lottery bets, Collingwood splashed the cash on a new car to tour with his friends from the metal detecting club.

He said: "I have had £8k and £12k wins before, but £50k is by far the biggest.

"I've worked hard all my life and if I could I'd be working now, but my mind wants to but not the body.

"It has been a great start to the New Year."

Betfred boss Fred Done added: "It's brilliant that this loyal customer has found his treasure, not on the moorland practicing his metal detecting hobby, but at his local Betfred shop.

"And all for just £4."