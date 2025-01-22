Trips to the moon and astro-planes could be common by 2075.

Space travel could be commonplace by 2075

Psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman thinks that "tours to the moon" and space travel will be happening regularly 50 years from now.

She also believes that the first astro-plane will be created in 2038 and will be "a success".

Honigman told the Daily Star: "A trip to the moon, by 2075, won't be a jolly that everyone goes on, nor will it be an annual journey for many, but it will certainly be part of the travel industry. Resort pods that can generate their own atmosphere will exist on the moon, fully encased as huge spacecraft, and they'll be viewed as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Walking trips to the moon's surface will be guided by a qualified moon rep daily. It will be pricey, and also a little restrictive as far as holidays go, but most adventurers would like to give it a try at least once."

Discussing space travel, she added: "By 2075 space travel will be commonplace, tours to the moon will be a regular occurrence, and younger generations won't believe that our current life on earth included air travel but no civilian space travel since they'll view it as essentially the same thing."