Aaron Taylor-Johnson doesn't play guitar any more

The 34-year-old actor spent months taking lessons to prepare himself to play late Beatles legend John Lennon in 2009 big screen biopic 'Nowhere Boy', but Aaron has now admitted he hasn't continued playing music because he prefers to "shed" roles and "move on".

He told the Guardian newspaper: "When I go on to characters, I dive so deep into them and then, on the way out, I just shed them and move on.

"I should be able to play guitar and rock’n’roll chords, because I learned how to play and sing for 'Nowhere Boy', but I don’t even pick up a guitar any more."

However, Aaron admitted he was moved to see Sir Paul McCartney seemingly resurrect Lennon to perform 'I’ve Got a Feeling' as a duet at Glastonbury Festival in 2022 as it featured vocals from his late bandmate.

Aaron said of the special performance: "I got to see Paul McCartney at Glastonbury and it was so haunting seeing him play 'I’ve Got a Feeling' with Lennon.

"It was like bringing Lennon back from the dead. It was only the one song, but I could have watched a whole night of that.

"So moving. Lennon really was just something new. He spoke his mind and lived in a free-spirited way; there was a lot of truth and genuineness that he was trying to share."

The performance of 'I’ve Got a Feeling' was achieved by isolating Lennon's vocals from audio from the Beatles' 'Get Back' sessions which had been restored for the documentary of the same name - allowing McCartney to perform a virtual duet with the late music legend, who was murdered in 1980.