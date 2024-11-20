Adrian Chiles paid tribute to his friend Liam Payne by wearing a West Bromwich Albion football club jacket to the One Direction star’s funeral.

Adrian Chiles paid tribute to his friend Liam Payne by wearing a West Bromwich Albion football club jacket to the One Direction star’s funeral

The former ‘One Show’ host, 57, struck up a close friendship with the singer due to their shared fanaticism about West Brom, and he joined the raft of famous faces including Simon Cowell and Liam’s former 1D bandmates when he was laid to rest at a church in Amersham on Wednesday (20.11.24) after his death aged 31 in a balcony fall in Argentina.

Adrian was spotted at the service sporting a jacket bearing the crest of his beloved Baggies in tribute to the star, with an interview he gave on their bond also resurfacing amidst the funeral.

The TV presenter recalled on his BBC Radio 5 Live show in the wake of Liam’s death about how their friendship kicked off: “I got to know him when he first did ‘X Factor’.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Up the Albion’ – he was a West Brom fan.

“Just as a sign as to how massive he was, I remember we snuck him into a Boxing Day game and I think his mum and dad came and sat with me.

“But we managed to secrete our man up in the commentary gantry so he didn’t get bothered.

“Then a friend of mine texted me to ask, ‘Why are West Brom trending number one on Twitter?’

“I went, ‘Well, it could be because Liam Payne is here and he tweeted he was here and the whole world went mad for it’.”

Liam was a season ticket holder at West Brom’s home ground the Hawthorns, and the club paid tribute to him following his unexpected death.

It said on social media: “We’re shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Baggies fan and musician, LiamPayne.

“Our thoughts are with Liam’s family, friends and loved ones at this tragic time.”