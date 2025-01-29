Alan Cumming "really liked" turning 60.

The Tony Award-winning star reached the milestone birthday on Monday (27.01.25) and admitted that he never imagined himself being this way at this age when he was younger but thinks that the world is so "different" now.

Speaking on 'The View', he said: "In this day and age, you can't hide it. You can just Wikipedia it. But I actually really like it. When I was younger, I didn't think this was 60. Do you know what I mean?

"I guess we all live longer, and life is different and I feel like you can make your own life in a way now, you can actually choose."

The 'Traitors USA' host - who is married to Grant Shaffer - went out dancing over the weekend and was thrilled that so many clubgoers wanted to celebrate with him.

He said: "For my birthday, I came back from London, and I wanted to dance all weekend. So I did. I'd said on another show that I was going to this club, it was called Mother Disco. And so all these people were saying 'Happy birthday, hey daddy!' I was getting so much daddy action and I was taking it!"

Alan recently admitted that he after 40 years in the business, he has gained a kind of "wisdom" that allows him to take more control over his life and career.

He told Out magazine: "I've been doing this job for 40 years. I’ve got experience, and I’ve got wisdom, and I don’t feel like I’m just a dopey boy that is bouncing around anymore…. If I don’t want to do something, I just don’t."