Amy Schumer was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome after being ridiculed by online trolls.

Amy Schumer announced news of her diagnosis in 2024

The 43-year-old comedian was alerted to a potential health issue by social media trolls, who mocked Amy for having swollen facial features - but the actress initially dismissed the idea that anything was wrong with her.

Amy said on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "I was like, ‘Okay, everybody, like, relax.’"

However, the movie star's attitude changed when doctors began to comment on her appearance, too.

She recalled: "Doctors were chiming in in the comments and they were, like, ‘No, no … something's really up. Your face looks so crazy.’"

Amy subsequently learned that Cushing syndrome can be caused by taking too many steroid injections. And the actress - who had previously received injections after getting a breast reduction and a Cesarean section - began to accept that it may have been the cause of her facial swelling.

Amy - who has Gene, five, with her husband Chris Fischer - explained: "It gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome - which I wouldn't have known if the internet hadn't come for me so hard."

The 'Trainwreck' star first announced news of her diagnosis in early 2024.

The actress - who has now "got rid" of her Cushing syndrome - told the News Not Noise Substack newsletter: "There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands.

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable.

"It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that's how I saw something was wrong."