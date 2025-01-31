Amy Schumer asked for Kim Kardashian's permission before including a joke about her late dad in 'Kinda Pregnant'.

Kim Kardashian gave the joke her approval

The 43-year-old actress included a joke about Robert Kardashian - Kim's dad, who died in September 2003, aged 59 - in the new Netflix movie, but Amy has now revealed that she got Kim's permission before shooting the scene.

During an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show', Amy shared: "I pitched her a couple jokes. I asked if she would mind, and she didn’t mind. How cool is she?"

Howard, 71, then recalled the particular joke, which related to Robert representing O. J. Simpson during his murder trial in 1995.

The veteran broadcaster said: "One of the highlights in the film for me was the bedtime story.

"'There once was a family of beautiful princesses called the Kardashians and they lived in a palace that their dad bought them by defending a murderer.’ I mean, what a f****** line."

Amy subsequently revealed that Kim was fond of the joke, too.

The comedian said: "She’s like, ‘Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer.' She was that chill. She’s such a good sport."

Kim previously hit back at her critics, observing that she's become a huge success without having a talent that's easy to define.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who co-founded the Skims clothing brand - quipped that she's achieved incredible things for "a girl with no talent".

Discussing the keys to her success, Kim told Interview Magazine: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'"