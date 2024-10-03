Andrew Garfield appears to have dismissed rumours ‘La La Land’ is based on his relationship with Emma Stone.

Andrew Garfield appears to have dismissed rumours ‘La La Land’ is based on his relationship with Emma Stone

The actor, 41, starred with Emma, 35, in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ films and many of their fans are convinced her 2016 film ‘La La Land’, in which she starred opposite Ryan Gosling, 43, was inspired by their real-life relationship from 2011 to 2015.

He has now told Esquire when asked about the gossip: “I guess people need something to believe in.”

‘La La Land’ came out in December 2016, more than one year after People confirmed Andrew and Emma had split in October 2015.

The musical romance – written and directed by 39-year-old Damien Chazelle – charts the relationship between Emma’s aspiring actress character Mia, and jazz musician Sebastian, played by Ryan.

They both end up successes, but their relationship doesn’t last.

Andrew didn’t work on the movie, yet fans insists on saying his romance with Emma formed the basis for the plot of the film, which went on to win six Academy Awards in 2017.

Andrew added to Esquire he always intends on remaining private.

He said: “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever.

After his romance with Emma ended, Andrew was linked to model Alyssa Miller, 35, and more recently has been dating writer and spiritual advisor Kate Tomas.

They were spotted holding hands on what appeared to be a double date night with Phoebe Bridgers, 30, and Bo Burnham, 34, in Malibu, Caliornia, in March – and been seen together a string of times since that get-together.

Emma married her husband comedian husband David McCary, 39, in 2020.