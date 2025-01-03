Andrew Garfield is "really proud" of his male friendships.

The 'We Live in Time' actor has a WhatsApp group called 'The Lucky F******', which features various guys who he has met over the last 12 years and he is grateful they can always be open and honest with each other about their feelings.

He told Britain's GQ magazine of the group:“The thing that binds us is this longing to live in a way that is full of vitality and truth and honesty...

“It’s profound s***.

“One of them is saying, ‘Thanks for always welcoming me back when I get overwhelmed with life, I continue to choose and lose track of the thread. There is a beauty in the way that when one loses the beat for a moment, the others keep the rhythm, the banter, the connection alive with a heart longing for renewed vitality and feeling hopeful with my brothers at my back.’”

Noting such an open dialogue is a "rare thing", he added: "I get to bring what these guys teach me, just by creating a space where that's the kind of connection I want to nurture. I'm really proud of the male relationships I have in my life.”

The 41-year-old actor is comfortable talking about grief and sadness and has also been examining other emotions, including "reclaiming anger".

He said: “Anger is just a boundary setter. It straightens the spine. It gives you energy. I think rage has a bad rap, and rightly so. But anger, I think, even Jesus was allowed to get angry.

“I had an idea for a rage room. I think they exist now. They do in Brooklyn, at least. I had the idea before it came out."

Meanwhile, the 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor admitted that, when it comes to his career, he knows "less and less" what he wants to do next and is working for "pure joy".

He said: “I can keep doing the same thing, but it doesn't feel right any more. I’m getting back to the pure joy of the work rather than having it tied to career in any way.”