Ang Lee is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

The 70-year-old director - who has helmed movies such as 'Brokeback Mountain' and 'Life of Pi' - is set to be recognised for his career achievements at the awards show on February 8.

Ang said in a statement: "I am honoured to be recognised in such an incredible way by my beloved Guild.

"To be given the Directors Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award is a momentous achievement for me personally, and an opportunity to reflect on what my work has meant to this amazing community of my fellow filmmakers."

Lesli Linka Glatter, the president to the Directors Guild of America, has heaped praise on Ang, describing him as a "master filmmaker".

She said: "For over 30 years, he has directed a dynamic body of work that boldly cuts across genres - from period drama to comedy, adventure to Western, superhero to martial arts - always fearlessly taking on new challenges, never repeating himself, and consistently achieving cinematic excellence.

"Through his films, Ang invites his audiences to explore complex characters that linger in your heart and mind long after the screen has gone dark. From his earliest features like ‘The Wedding Banquet’ to artistic and commercial successes like ‘Brokeback Mountain', 'Life of Pi’ and ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon', Ang’s work is consistently recognised by critics, festivals and audiences for its brilliant storytelling and technological innovations."

Lesli also observed that Ang will be "celebrated for generations to come".

She said: "His unique approach has left an indelible mark on the history of cinema that will be celebrated for generations to come. The Directors Guild of America couldn’t be prouder to honour Ang Lee as a recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award."